State workers will get 5% raise; Juneteenth is paid holiday

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST
Wynn Pointaux
Pixabay

Employees who work for the state government will get 5% raises next October under new labor contracts.

The Michigan Civil Service Commission approved the three-year collective bargaining agreements this week. Nonunionized workers will also receive the 5% pay increase.

In October 2023, unionized employees will see a 2% raise.

The state and unions will negotiate 2024 wages later.

The panel also OK’d making Juneteenth a paid holiday and allowing eight hours of paid leave for workers to attend a funeral of a parent, spouse, sibling or child.

