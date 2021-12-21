© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Petition effort to boost MI min wage moves closer to collecting signatures

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST
us-dollars-84594_1920.jpg
PublicDomainPictures
/
Pixabay License

The initiative campaign to increase Michigan’s minimum wage took another step Tuesday toward putting a question on the 2022 ballot.

The Raise the Wage Michigan campaign filed with state elections officials a summary of its proposal that will appear on the petition form. The campaign will also file a copy of the petition form, but that will come later.

The initiative would raise the state minimum wage to 15 dollars by 2027, says campaign attorney Mark Brewer.

“First and foremost, it’s to raise the minimum wage in Michigan for all workers to 15 dollars an hour by 2027, and that will be done in one-dollar increments beginning in 2023,” he said.

It would also index the minimum wage to inflation.

“That’s been a real problem with the minimum wage – no inflationary increases over the years,” he said.

The initiative would also set the same minimum wage for tipped and untipped workers.

Republicans in the Legislature circumvented a similar effort in 2018 by adopting a similar petition initiative instead of letting it go to the ballot and then amending it with a more modest minimum wage increase.

Tags

WKAR Newsminimum wage
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE