Recycling 101: What to do with wrapping paper after the holidays

It’s the season of gift-giving and that means wrapping paper will build up in many people’s trash bins after the holidays.

But instead of tossing it out, you can recycle most of it.

Jill Greenberg is the spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

She said it’s also important to flatten cardboard boxes before putting them in the bin.

"Recyclables end up on this conveyor belt and it takes up a lot of space. And you know, it’s really bulky and it's just best if it's flattened and it keeps the process moving.”

The only things that can’t be recycled are things with glitter and foil.

Greenberg says that interferes with the breakdown of products.

She encourages people to reuse ribbons and bows for future gift-wrapping occasions.

To find your nearest recycling center, visit your local municipality’s website.