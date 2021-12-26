New exhibition at Broad Art Museum to feature pieces from across the university's entire collection

Michigan State University’s Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.

One of its lead exhibitions will feature pieces from across the university’s art collection that began in the 1940s.

It's called History Told Slant: Seventy-Seven Years of Collecting Art At MSU.

Steven Bridges is the museum’s Senior Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs. He says more than 5,000 years of history will be represented.

"In each of those different sections, you'll have historical objects, in conversation with more contemporary objects as well."

Bridges says that includes a section where African artifacts and sculptures will be placed near a piece by modern artist, Willie Cole, whose work engages themes of slavery and racism.

The other exhibition is being put together by Frida Kahlo’s grandniece.

Kahlo Without Borders includes photographs and medical documents from the later years of the Mexican artist’s life as she dealt with health issues stemming from a bus accident when she was 18.

Bridges says the exhibition will focus on her relationships with friends and family but also doctors.

"I think the exhibition will uncover or share aspects of Frida Kahlo’s life and story that are perhaps very much underrecognized or not very well known," he said.

The museum is also debuting two new mural from Detroit-based artist Beverly Fishman.

The new exhibitions open on January 15th.

