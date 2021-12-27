© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan Supreme Court considering fee hike for lawyers

By Associated Press
Published December 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
gavel
Public Domain
/

It could cost more to be a Michigan lawyer. The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.

The State Bar of Michigan has not had a dues increase since 2003.

The court says the increase would help “continue the valuable services and resources the Bar provides for its members."

Lawyers help pay for the operations of the State Bar and the attorney discipline system.

The Supreme Court is accepting comments until April 1. It also will hold a public hearing.

WKAR News
Associated Press
