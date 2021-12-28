© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional map

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published December 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST
211228_Chestnut_map_MICRC.png
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
The congressional map, called "Chestnut," adopted by the MICRC.

Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has officially picked the state’s Congressional boundaries for the next decade.

Eight commissioners—including the necessary 2-2-2 split of Republicans, Independents and Democrats—chose the proposed map Tuesday.

The boundaries set up three main battleground districts for upcoming congressional elections.

That includes one combining Grand Rapids and Muskegon, a Lansing-centered one, and a district near Detroit featuring Warren, Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills.

The commission’s final maps are likely to face legal challenge.

