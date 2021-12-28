Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional map

Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has officially picked the state’s Congressional boundaries for the next decade.

Eight commissioners—including the necessary 2-2-2 split of Republicans, Independents and Democrats—chose the proposed map Tuesday.

The boundaries set up three main battleground districts for upcoming congressional elections.

That includes one combining Grand Rapids and Muskegon, a Lansing-centered one, and a district near Detroit featuring Warren, Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills.

The commission’s final maps are likely to face legal challenge.