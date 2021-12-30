© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Meridian Township dials back plan to give staff Fridays off, offers remote work instead

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published December 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST
Meridian Township sign
Wikimedia Commons
A sign at the entrance to Meridian Township appears in 2010.

Meridian Township is scrapping a plan to give non-emergency staff paid days off every Friday in January and February.

Instead, those employees will be allowed to work from home one day each week on staggered days.

Township Manager Frank Walsh says the intent of the eight extra days off was to combat burnout among staff.

But the plan drew complaints from residents when they learned township offices would be closed every Friday during the winter.

"A lot of residents expressed disappointment, disbelief that we would close on Fridays and pay everyone to be home," Walsh said. "And the plan did not go over very well."

Resident Bruce Timmons was among those who complained. He says the township's initial announcement was confusing.

"Some of us do go to the township offices to do business," Timmons said, noting that he planned to pay his property tax bill in person. "Friday was a convenient time to do that.”

Under the new remote work plan, the township building will be open to the public five days a week except for holidays, Walsh said. Remote work will be available at least until March on a pilot basis.

"I think it's important when you try to develop a new program to listen because you don't always have the best idea," Walsh said.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
