WKAR News

Michigan, following CDC, updates quarantine guidance

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 31, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
person in face shield, gloves and medical suit in front of a machine
Beaumont Health

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.

The guidance updated Friday is specific to the general public and doesn't change current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings.

Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.

WKAR News
Associated Press
