© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

'Wait, what?' quip tops school's annual banished words list

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 31, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST
Banished Word Graphic from Lake Superior State University, with title, "Banished Words for Misuse, Overuse, and Uselessness, a tradition since 1976"
Lake Superior State University
Lake Superior State University has been "banishing" overused words for 45 years.

The judges of a Michigan university’s cheeky annual “Banished Word List" have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” joke is lame.

The phrase topped Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula lighthearted list of 10 “winners” chosen from among more than 1,250 submissions of overused, misused and generally groan-inducing words or phrases.

“Wait, what?” irritated nominators who felt the phrase intended to show astonishment or disbelief is overused.

The second slot went to another misused and overused phrase: “No worries.” Nominators said it’s dismissive.

Other words or phrases on this year's list include: "circle back," "new normal" and "you're on mute."

Tags

WKAR NewsLake Superior State University
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE