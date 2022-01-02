Lansing School District to go virtual for first week of the semester

Lansing School District students are starting the semester virtually this week.

District officials cite staff shortages, stemming from employees either being sick with COVID-19 or quarantining due to potential exposure, for the decision.

Some schools are seeing 20% to 30% of staff unavailable to come in.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner calls it a "digital pause" that will hopefully only last the week.

"We'll be able to sidestep any of the really huge issues that omicron is going to send our way. We'll be able to get through it and then open up next Monday. I can't say 100%, but that is certainly everything that we're working towards," he said.

Shuldiner explains if they were to bring students in with low employee numbers, classes would have to be consolidated making the spread of COVID-19 more likely.

"We did not want to take that risk," he said.

Athletics are moving forward as normal due to a testing program in place, but spectators won't be allowed at games for the time being.

Shuldiner says he wants to thank the community for accepting the last-minute change.

"We understand that this is difficult for families, and we certainly don't do this lightly," he added.

"We only do it out of the safety and security of our students, our children, and certainly our staff."

