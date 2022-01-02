© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing School District to go virtual for first week of the semester

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published January 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Ben Shuldiner walking past books in a library
Courtesy
/
Lansing School District
Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has led the Lansing School District since the fall of 2021.

Lansing School District students are starting the semester virtually this week.

District officials cite staff shortages, stemming from employees either being sick with COVID-19 or quarantining due to potential exposure, for the decision.

Some schools are seeing 20% to 30% of staff unavailable to come in.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner calls it a "digital pause" that will hopefully only last the week.

"We'll be able to sidestep any of the really huge issues that omicron is going to send our way. We'll be able to get through it and then open up next Monday. I can't say 100%, but that is certainly everything that we're working towards," he said.

Shuldiner explains if they were to bring students in with low employee numbers, classes would have to be consolidated making the spread of COVID-19 more likely.

"We did not want to take that risk," he said.

Athletics are moving forward as normal due to a testing program in place, but spectators won't be allowed at games for the time being.

Shuldiner says he wants to thank the community for accepting the last-minute change.

"We understand that this is difficult for families, and we certainly don't do this lightly," he added.

"We only do it out of the safety and security of our students, our children, and certainly our staff."

Tags

WKAR NewsLansing School DistrictLansing AreaCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE