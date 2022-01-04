After 60 years, new owners take over The Peanut Shop in Lansing

A landmark downtown Lansing establishment is getting new owners.

The store has been in Tammy Melser’s family since the early 1960s after her father bought what was the Planter’s Shop at the time and turned it into what today is known as The Peanut Shop. It sells fresh-roasted nuts and other treats.

While Melser says she’s loved working at the shop since she was 15 years old, she’s ready to let mid-Michigan residents Adam Seyburn and Aaron Larvick take over.

“I could tell by what they wanted to put forth to buy it, that they were serious about it. And I felt confident that it would, you know, still be open and still be running," she said.

Melser wrapped up her last day working at the shop in December. She says she's hoping long-time customers continue to shop at the store.

"I hope people will embrace them like they did my family, so we can keep it around for 85 more years," she added.

Seyburn says he’s excited about incorporating innovative ideas to the business.

“In terms of other changes of the store, it's more along the lines of back-end kind of things like we really want to get a website up in the spring, so that people who aren't from Lasing can get the wonderful things that The Peanut Shop has to offer," he explained.

Seyburn says he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue the work Melser’s family began.

"I've never never worked in a place, never worked in a place before where everyone was so happy about what they're buying and so happy to be in the business," he added.

The Peanut Shop is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 117 S. Washington Square Monday through Saturday.