Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test.

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

