WKAR News

Sparrow Hospital continues to see uptick in COVID patients, majority are unvaccinated

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published January 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
The graph shows a bar chart and a pie chart showing the number of hospitalizations for COVID at Sparrow Health System. 69% of COVID positive patients are unvaccinated. 117 patients are hospitalized for COVID. In the ICU, 18 patients are not vaccinated and 4 are. Of the patients on a ventilator 15 are not vaccinated and 3 are.
Sparrow Health System
/
Hospitalizations for COVID at Sparrow Health System as of January 5, 2022.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital. Unvaccinated patients make up the majority of those hospitalized for the virus.

In the last several weeks, hospital health care providers have been struggling to keep up with the number of coronavirus patients. Sparrow Health System Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Chris Nemets says this latest surge, driven largely by holiday gatherings, is landing many unvaccinated patients in the hospital.

“So, you know, a lot of unvaccinated patients that we see come in, their symptoms are worse. And vaccinated COVID patients that are here for COVID have less severe symptoms," Nemets said.

Nemets says those who are vaccinated and are hospitalized for the virus tend to have underlying health conditions.

"So what we're seeing is patients that are obese, have hypertension, have diabetes, those types of patients tend to come in that have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization," she added.

As of Wednesday, 69% of the 117 patients hospitalized across Sparrow Health System are not vaccinated.

"Vaccinations work. And if you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated and help out your community," Nemets said.

WKAR NewsSparrow Health SystemCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
