Jackson County commissioner in stable condition after skydiving accident, sister says

Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander is in stable condition following a skydiving accident over the weekend, a family member said Monday afternoon.

Alexander, a District 7 representative, is conscious and doing well, according to his sister, Christina Hamlett.

"We are all taking it day by day and everyone back home is sending prayers for a speedy recovery," Hamlett wrote in an email.

Alexander is a former Jackson City Council member who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the city of Jackson in 2021.

He currently serves as a county commissioner after being appointed in late 2021 to fill a seat vacated by Daniel Mahoney, who is now the city's mayor.