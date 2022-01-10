© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Jackson County commissioner in stable condition after skydiving accident, sister says

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published January 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Jeromy Alexander
Courtesy
/
City of Jackson
Jeromy Alexander appears in a file photo.

Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander is in stable condition following a skydiving accident over the weekend, a family member said Monday afternoon.

Alexander, a District 7 representative, is conscious and doing well, according to his sister, Christina Hamlett.

"We are all taking it day by day and everyone back home is sending prayers for a speedy recovery," Hamlett wrote in an email.

Alexander is a former Jackson City Council member who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the city of Jackson in 2021.

He currently serves as a county commissioner after being appointed in late 2021 to fill a seat vacated by Daniel Mahoney, who is now the city's mayor.

WKAR News
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
