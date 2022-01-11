© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Judge: Lawsuit can proceed against Flint water contractor

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company in Flint.

Veolia North America is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in 2015.

Four families are suing Veolia. The company did not participate in the recent $626 million settlement with Flint residents, mostly paid by the state.

Federal Judge Judith Levy says Veolia owed residents a “legal duty of care” when Flint hired it to analyze the city’s water quality. Veolia argued that it included corrosion control in recommendations to the city.

It says it had a short-term assignment that focused on problems created by a cancer-causing contaminant.

