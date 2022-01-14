© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI AG investigating whether fake electors broke law

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published January 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
I voted stickers
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU

State officials — including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel — say they’re looking into whether people who tried flip the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan broke any laws.

“Yes. I do think laws were broken here and I do think there needs to be some sort of accountability,” said Benson, who is Michigan’s top election official, in an interview with Michigan Public Radio.

She said efforts to flip Michigan’s electoral votes to Donald Trump amounted to an attempt to steal votes. The state’s 16 official electoral votes were cast for President Joe Biden, who won Michigan’s popular vote.

Benson said, while the effort to usurp the results was unprecedented, similar efforts to misrepresent election results could be tried again.

“If and when that occurs, it becomes a norm,” she said, “then we really have done damage, serious, potential fatal damage to our democracy.”

Other than announcing the inquiry, a Nessel spokersperson said her office would not be provide further details.

"That matter is part of an investigation into election-related matters; however, we're not currently in a position to share specifics as the review remains ongoing," said Lynsey Mukomel.

Benson said she’s also shared information from her office with the House congressional inquiry into the January 6th insurrection.

She said the effort to subvert the presidential election crossed state boundaries, which could mean federal laws were broken.

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE