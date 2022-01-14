© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU to host virtual MLK Community Conversation

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published January 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Dr. Robert L. Green and Dr. Martin Luther King photo
Courtesy photo
/
Dr. Robert L. Green
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (center) spoke in East Lansing on February 11, 1965.

Michigan State University will host a virtual observance Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s event includes a webinar featuring a local scholar of Dr. King’s work.

When Dr. King spoke at Michigan State University in 1965, he came to inaugurate the Student Education Program, the first national outreach initiative of its kind.

King knew the value of community organizers in combatting racism and discrimination.

On Monday, Dr. Tamura Lomax, a foundational associate professor in the Department of African American and African studies at MSU, will draw upon King’s work to talk about how community workers can become more accountable to the people they serve.

Lomax says her speech will explore what it means to build a more just and equitable anti-racist society.

Her presentation will touch upon King’s famous 1967 speech in New York City in which he denounced the Vietnam War and called for “a revolution of values” against the status quo.

The webinar begins Monday at 3 p.m.

Attendees can register for the event on Zoom.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
