New Lansing concert venue moving forward

The city of Lansing is one step closer to building a new entertainment venue downtown.

The facility will be called The Ovation. Plans include a two-story main stage with balcony able to hold 2,000 people for concerts and other programs.

The building will also hold a second, smaller performance area, community rooms, office and studio space, and retail and residential space.

Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly says The Ovation will change the perception of what downtown Lansing is all about.

“A project like this is going to help create that more sustainable, viable downtown,” Edgerly said. “Where there are opportunities and activities at all hours of the day and all days of the week as well.”

State Representative Sarah Anthony helped get $2 million dollars in state funding for The Ovation. She’s looking forward to performers coming to Lansing that currently go to Detroit or Grand Rapids.

“To see this project, which was a concept, become a reality, is so exciting,” Anthony stated. “And the fact that I could play a small part in it by securing money to make this project happen is even more rewarding.”

The Ovation will be located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Lenawee Street.

The estimated cost tops out at $21 million dollars. The city is getting $2 million from the state and will use another $8 million in dedicated public access fees, with the rest of the funding coming from sponsorships, donors, and possibly a loan.

