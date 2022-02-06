Preliminary work to begin on I-496 project in Lansing

The Michigan Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin work in Lansing Monday in advance of this summer’s big reconstruction project on I-496.

The project includes widening the highway and repairing 17 bridges. I-496 will be shut down in both directions between Lansing Road and the Grand River near Larch Street.

Starting Monday, as conditions allow, there will be intermittent shoulder and single lane closures while crews take soil borings. Motorists should expect delays.

Assistant construction engineer Chris Gemble says the contractor has hired a geotechnical consultant to take about 30 borings prior to the start of construction.

“They’ll be out there for roughly three to four weeks, depending on how well the borings go,” Gemble explained. “And typically work is going to be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

Gemble adds that traffic will be affected in both directions from time to time, starting Monday.

“What they’re attempting to do is just kind of get an idea of what they’re going to encounter once they start to excavate for the upcoming I-496 design-build project,” he said.

The shutdown for the main phase of the project is expected to start in April and will last six months. Traffic will be diverted to St. Joseph and Malcolm X Streets.