WKAR News

Ingham County health officer says omicron surge may be over

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published February 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
220208_COVID_incidence_INGHAM.png
Courtesy
/
Ingham County Health Department
Data from the Ingham County Health Department showing 2020-2022 incidence trends of COVID-19 as of Feb. of this year. After spiking at a seven-day rolling average of 700 cases in January, omicron is back down to an average of 200 cases over a seven day period.

Ingham County’s top health official thinks the worst of the omicron surge is behind us.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the peak of the omicron surge produced a seven-day rolling average of 700 cases last month in the county. That number is now down to 200, essentially the same as when omicron first appeared on the scene.

"You can pretty much say that the omicron surge has just about ended in Ingham County,” Vail said.

Data from the Ingham County Health Department shows a sharp decline in current omicron wave numbers comparable to the peak of the delta variant wave at the end of 2021 and into early January.

"We’re back down to where we were as that delta curve was growing, and are continuing to drop from there,” Vail added.

Still, Vail expressed concern about the unpredictability of the virus. There may be a subvariant of omicron, and cases have also been detected in animals like whitetail deer and cats.

With case numbers falling, Vail says health officials in Michigan are talking about dropping mask mandates. She says that could happen in the next few weeks.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
