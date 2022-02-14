Federal funding helps MI homeowners repair, weatherize

The state of Michigan is administering federal funds to help residents make repairs and weatherize their homes.

The state is using $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to help low-income Michiganders make their homes safer.

Problems such as mold and moisture damage, plumbing, roofing and electrical issues that would otherwise hinder weatherization can now be resolved.

“So, if we can take care of some of those things with the money from this pilot program; the $5 million, we are assured that we can do weatherization with these families,” said Kris Schoenow, executive director of the MDHHS Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity.

Schoenow says the state hopes to double the 1,300 homes it usually weatherizes each year.

“So, we’re ramping up; we’re going to be at peak capacity for several years and you’re going to see a lot of work in weatherization,” Schoenow said. “So, this pilot program is going to help us to do more homes than we ever have before.”

Qualifying homeowners can call 211 for more information.