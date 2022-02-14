© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Federal funding helps MI homeowners repair, weatherize

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
frozen roof.jpg
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR
The state of Michigan has funding available to help qualifying low-income homeowners repair and weatherize their houses.

The state of Michigan is administering federal funds to help residents make repairs and weatherize their homes.

The state is using $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to help low-income Michiganders make their homes safer.

Problems such as mold and moisture damage, plumbing, roofing and electrical issues that would otherwise hinder weatherization can now be resolved.

“So, if we can take care of some of those things with the money from this pilot program; the $5 million, we are assured that we can do weatherization with these families,” said Kris Schoenow, executive director of the MDHHS Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity.

Schoenow says the state hopes to double the 1,300 homes it usually weatherizes each year.

“So, we’re ramping up; we’re going to be at peak capacity for several years and you’re going to see a lot of work in weatherization,” Schoenow said. “So, this pilot program is going to help us to do more homes than we ever have before.”

Qualifying homeowners can call 211 for more information.

Tags

WKAR News State of Michiganhomeowners
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE