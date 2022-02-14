US paying $360K to law enforcement in Oxford school shooting

The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin says the money will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed and more were injured.

Much of the money is going to the Oakland County sheriff’s office. A student, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with murder and other crimes.

His parents are accused of gross negligence and also face charges.