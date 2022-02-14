© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

US paying $360K to law enforcement in Oxford school shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
us-dollars-84594_1920.jpg
PublicDomainPictures
/
Pixabay License

The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin says the money will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed and more were injured.

Much of the money is going to the Oakland County sheriff’s office. A student, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with murder and other crimes.

His parents are accused of gross negligence and also face charges.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE