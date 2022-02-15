Michigan State Police search home of two former Chatfield aides

The Michigan State Police has executed a search warrant at the home of two people who served as top aides to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The suburban Lansing home is owned by Rob and Anne Minard. Rob Minard served as Chatfield’s chief of staff. Ann Minard also served on the speaker’s staff and was the treasurer for Chatfield’s political funds.

Chatfield, a Republican from northern Michigan, served as House speaker during the Legislature’s 2019-2020 session. There are no details on what authorities were looking for.

“Not any that I can provide,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel, when asked about the search. “It’s an active investigation, so I’m not really permitted to discuss it.”

The attorney general and the Michigan State Police also released similarly worded statements that they are cooperating on an unspecified joint investigation.

Chatfield was a prolific fundraiser as a legislator with multiple political committees that disbursed campaign donations.

Chatfield faces a criminal investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted his sister-in-law. Rebekah Chatfield, starting when she was a teenager. Chatfield, through his attorney, has acknowledged a relationship, but denies any assault.

Rebekah Chatfield’s attorney has also indicated evidence of some unspecified type of alleged financial misconduct, but he did not provide any information on what that might entail.

The House attorney has instructed lawmakers’ offices to “secure and preserve” records related to Chatfield’s conduct in office and his use of House resources.