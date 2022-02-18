Some Ingham County school districts keep masks in place

An Ingham County Health Department mask mandate for schools in the county is expiring Saturday. But some districts are continuing to require face coverings for now.

The Lansing School District Board of Education voted Thursday to keep a mask mandate in place after the health department's order is lifted.

Lansing School District Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence says while COVID case rates are down, hospitals in the area continue to be at 90% capacity.

“We know that this is a great way to protect the health and safety of our community," she said. "And instead of listening to the small minority of people who are upset by mask mandates, we're going to listen to the scientists.”

Under the current plan, students in Lansing schools will be required to wear face coverings for the remainder of the academic year.

East Lansing Public Schools are among other Ingham County districts continuing to require masks.

East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education President Kate Powers says district leadership will reevaluate their mandate in April after spring break.

"We've seen pretty good results in our district, with having everyone wear a mask at school. And it has kept people in school," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend universal masking in school settings regardless of vaccination status.