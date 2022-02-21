© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Consumers Energy plans 200 EV charging stations in MI within two years

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
Plug-in Electric Vehicle Innovation Center 3 black
Courtesy
/
Consumers Energy
Michigan’s largest energy provider says it will add 200 new electric vehicle charging stations across the state in the next two years.

Consumers Energy offers rebates to customers who purchase electric chargers for homes, businesses and public locations.

That incentive is meant to spur the EV market and achieve carbon neutrality in Michigan.

Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says Consumers Energy projects to have 1 million electric vehicles in its service area — about half the state — by 2030.

“Today there are about 15,000 electric vehicles in our territory, and we’re saying that in less than a decade, we’re going to go all the way up to one million,” Wheeler said. “So, that gives you a sense that maybe it’s not here quite today, but it’s going to happen very soon.”

Consumers Energy offers rebates on chargers for homes, businesses and public locations.

Wheeler says that incentive may help guide public access to EV charging stations.

“We don’t predetermine the locations, but we try to get the word out to places across the state of all sizes and locations to let them know this is available,” he said. “We want them to apply for the rebates to make charging stations happen.”

Wheeler says electric vehicle registrations in Michigan rose by nearly 60% during the last year.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
