WKAR News

COVID omicron wave declines sharply in Ingham County

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST
Ingham Co Annual Incidence Trends.png
Courtesy
/
Ingham County Health Dept.
The light blue line at the left side of the graphic indicates omicron variant cases in Ingham County in 2022.

Ingham County is reporting a steep drop in the number of cases of the omicron variant.

There’s just under 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County.

Of those, 398 new cases have been reported in just the past week.

Health Officer Linda Vail says that’s a huge contrast to January, which at one point saw about 5,100 new cases.

Vail says vaccination rates are looking good, too.

“So, we are at about 73.4% of all eligible Ingham County residents; so, 5 and over that have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Vail said.

Vail says women account for 55% of the COVID case rate in Ingham County. However, she adds the mortality rate is slightly higher for men.

