Meridian Township selects Patricia Herring Jackson as supervisor

Meridian Township has selected a longtime local public servant to become its next supervisor.

Patricia Herring Jackson served five years as a township trustee and more than 20 years as a planning commissioner.

She succeeds Ron Styka, who died unexpectedly last week.

The township board voted unanimously Tuesday to elevate Jackson from her pro tem position to full supervisor.

Though he didn’t cast a vote, Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh endorsed Jackson, praising her knowledge and professionalism.

“You have one really, really key skill that’s going to…(serve you), and that is, you listen,” Walsh said. “And you’re going to serve this community well.”

Jackson’s response was brief but heartfelt.

“And thank you all for your confidence and endorsement of carrying on on the Meridian Township board,” she said.

Jackson vacates her position as a trustee.

Because she assumed her predecessor’s unfinished term, she’ll be required to run for reelection as supervisor in August.

All Meridian Township trustees will continue to serve their terms until November 2024, at which time they’ll be eligible for reelection.

