© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

GOP-led panel asks Michigan Secretary of State to submit new voting rules

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
I Voted Stickers
UnSplash Creative Commons
/

There’s a new fight over voting rules at the state Capitol. A Republican-led committee returned proposed voting regulations Wednesday to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office and asked her agency to re-submit new rules.

Republicans on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules focused largely on absentee ballots and signature verification.

“This sort of stuff causes people to lose confidence in elections and so I’m hopeful the secretary will take our recommendations today, look through these rules and make these changes so we can strengthen people’s confidence in elections,” said Republican Representative Matt Hall, a co-chair of the joint House and Senate committee.

Democrats opposed the Republican amendments, arguing they will make it more likely that absentee ballots will be rejected and voters will be disenfranchised.

“There are a number of them that seem geared towards making it harder for people to vote or making it geared towards making easier for votes to be rejected and, thereby, making it so that valid electors in the state of Michigan will be unable to cast their absentee ballot,” said Senator Jeff Irwin, a Democrat.

Democratic Representative Julie Brixie also complained the GOP amendments were not shared until the night before the meeting.

“My problem with this is it doesn’t appear to be in a collaborative spirit so I’m not going to be able to support these changes,” said Brixie.

A Republican-backed ballot drive is in the field collecting signatures that would contravene the proposed rules.

Benson has 30 days to respond to the request. A spokesperson for the Secretary of State says the Republicans’ proposed changes are being reviewed.

Tags

WKAR News Michigan Secretary of State
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE