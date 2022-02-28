McLaren Greater Lansing opens new cancer, outpatient care centers

The first facilities of McLaren Greater Lansing’s new health care campus near Michigan State University are now open.

On Monday, McLaren welcomed the first patients to its new outpatient care center and Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The 46,000 square foot facility will be run in conjunction with MSU Health Care.

McLaren Health Care president and CEO Phil Incarnati says its location adjacent to the university’s campus will further strengthen an existing medical partnership.

“It provides research across the board,” Incarnati said. “More collaboratives together, doing more things together; and I think the community will be the benefactor of those relationships.”

Dr. Norman Beauchamp is the executive vice-president for health sciences at Michigan State University.

He says McLaren’s presence just off campus will benefit not only medical students, but also undergraduates considering a career in health care.

“So, by having a place so close where they can come, they can do internships; they can do volunteer work,” Beauchamp said. “I think it will help us further clarify the many pathways into careers in health. I’m really excited about that.”

The $600 million campus is a Level 3 trauma center and includes 240 beds.

The hospital will fully open to patients on March 6.

