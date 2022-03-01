© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Mask requirements to be lifted in most state buildings

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
mask-5503422_1920.jpg
viarami
/
Pixabay License

Mask requirements will soon be lifted in most facilities that are owned or leased by the state of Michigan.

This takes place as COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers are improving. Counties are relaxing mask requirements in schools. And the CDC has issued new indoor mask guidance.

“It’s a lot of health information that seems to be trending in a positive direction right now,” said Caleb Buhs with the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

He said there are some exceptions … “such as long-term care facilities, health care facilities, some correctional facilities. They will still require masks. Some of that has do with the federal rules and we will also require employees to wear masks in situations where the building requires it.”

The new rules will take effect Thursday. This is after nearly two years of rules designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in government buildings.

But Buhs said the state is ready to pivot, if necessary.

“All of this is subject to change if there’s another variant or another surge in some manner. This is all subject to change to protect public health if necessary going forward.”

WKAR News COVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
