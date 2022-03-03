© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

East Lansing Public Library wins newspaper digitization grant

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
East_Lansing_Public_Library_4341137999_e214cb0331_c.jpg
Michigan State Historic Preservation Office - Flickr
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/
The East Lansing Public Library will utilize a Central Michigan University grant to digitize up to 5,000 pages of decades-old newspaper articles.

The East Lansing Public Library is using grant money to save parts of its local history.

The library will utilize a grant from the Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University to digitize up to 5,000 pages of old newspapers.

The library will preserve three publications: East Lansing Community Life, with articles published between 1919 and 1926; the East Lansing Press from 1930 to 1934 and the 1963 edition of the Towne Courier.

ELPL Community Development and Volunteer Coordinator Phyllis Thode says there’s an amazing range of information from the past.

“(There’s) articles about tracking science events; also historical events about the East Lansing High School women’s basketball team that won a state title,” said Thode. “You know; we found some really interesting tidbits.”

Thode says these records have been in high demand among locals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their parents and grandparents are talked about in the papers; so they could find articles specific to their families,” she said. “And yes, we did see a huge uptick, not only to these papers, but to items in our local history collection.”

The digitization project will start in mid-March and should be completed by the end of April.

The East Lansing Public Library will still retain the original paper copies.

Tags

WKAR News East Lansing public library
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE