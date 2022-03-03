© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing's Sparrow Hospital appoints new chief of medical staff

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
professional headshot of Dr. LaKeeya Tucker
Courtesy
/
Sparrow Hospital
Dr. LaKeeya Tucker will serve in the position for two years.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has a new chief of medical staff.

Dr. LaKeeya Tucker is stepping into the leadership role for a two-year term.

In the position, she will serve as a representative of employees, while working with Sparrow leadership to ensure patient care.

Tucker says her medical background as an obstetrician and gynecologist will help her address staff issues.

"I'm able to hear the needs, hear from the medical staff and hear the different things that they want to have me to represent them," she said.

She says her appointment comes at a transitional period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We certainly haven't reached the end of the fight. We're definitely living with it, so we now have to figure out how that looks."

She is the first African American person to take on the role.

Tucker succeeds family physician, Dr. Robin DeMuth as chief of medical staff.

Dr. Michael Kent McLeod will serve as chief of staff-elect during Tucker's term.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
