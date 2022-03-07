© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Snyder will take 5th if called to testify in water trial

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
Governor Rick Snyder talks to reporters behind the camera who are holding micophones.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Snyder was charged early last year.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder wants to avoid testifying in a civil trial involving engineering firms that are being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water.

That's because Snyder faces misdemeanor charges in the Flint water crisis. He says he has a right to remain silent.

A judge has scheduled a March 15 hearing on Snyder’s request that the subpoena be set aside.

Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman are in the middle of a trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

They're accused of not doing more to get Flint to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15.

WKAR News Governor Rick SnyderFlintFlint water crisis
Associated Press
