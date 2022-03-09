Fewer precincts, more polling places could be coming to Lansing

Lansing city clerk Chris Swope is proposing an updated map of precinct boundaries and voting locations.

Swope says that with more people voting by absentee ballot, Lansing can conduct elections with fewer precincts.

“Now that that is a constitutional right in Michigan, we are seeing a lot of Lansing voters take advantage of that, and we can provide some savings for the city by needing to have fewer election workers,” Swope said.

Another reason, he adds, is redistricting.

“We do need to align with the new county commissioner districts,” Swope continued. “State House districts and state Senate districts, and of course the ward, the city ward boundaries that changed.”

There would be five fewer precincts in Lansing, and four new voting sites.

The changes wouldn't take effect until after the May 3 Lansing School District bond proposal vote.

Swope is requesting City Council approval before the August primary.

