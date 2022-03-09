© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

'One Call to City Hall': Lansing set to launch customer service hotline

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published March 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
220308_Schor_State_of_the_City_2022.png
Youtube
/
City of Lansing, Michigan
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks during the virtual 2022 State of the City address.

A non-emergency hotline at Lansing City Hall is set to launch in a few weeks.

People will be able to call 311 for issues that don’t merit calling 911 like sewer problems, noise complaints and tax questions.

The central phoneline should be more convenient than having to call specific city departments, Lansing spokesman Scott Bean said.

“Staff is ready to demonstrate unparalleled customer service, be innovative in problem solving and show their commitment to assisting our residents, businesses and visitors," Mayor Andy Schor said Tuesday during his annual State of the City address.

Schor first announced plans for the “One Call to City Hall” system during his 2021 State of the City speech. The program is finally fully staffed, he announced this week.

WKAR News City of Lansing
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
