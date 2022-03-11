COVID cases falling in mid-Michigan, Gratiot County remains a concern

The CDC says most of mid-Michigan is now at a low risk level for the spread of COVID-19, with one notable exception.

While the entire Lansing region is at low risk, data released Thursday classifies nearby Gratiot County at medium level.

That means people susceptible to severe illness should talk with their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a face mask.

“We know that we have good vaccine coverage in some parts of the county, not all parts,” said Liz Braddock, Mid-Michigan District Health Department health officer. “We also do know that our school cases have reduced; but we still have one or two outbreaks that are ongoing that are concerning.”

Braddock says her department continues to push vaccinations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She says she’s encouraged to see cases drop following a January surge.

The state health department says anyone exposed to COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily need to quarantine for 10 days, but rather monitor for symptoms and wear a mask in public.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says COVID case rates appear to be falling at a faster rate than during the same period a year ago.

“In the past two years we’ve really seen our low numbers not show up until summer,” said Vail. “So, to see these numbers approaching some of our lower numbers in March, I think is a very hopeful sign.”

The guidance has not changed for those in health care, long term care facilities, jails or other congregate settings.

Those who test positive for COVID should still isolate for at least the first five days after symptoms begin and wear a mask in in public for another five days.

