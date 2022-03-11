© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
East Lansing updates indoor mask policy

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
mask-5503422_1920.jpg
viarami
/
Pixabay License
Beginning Monday, March 14, face masks will be optional for employees and visitors in East Lansing city buildings. There are some exceptions, including certain classes, arts and library events.

The city of East Lansing is updating its indoor mask policy.

Starting Monday, employees and visitors to city buildings will no longer be required to wear a face mask.

The revision follows new guidelines from the CDC and the state of Michigan.

But there are some exceptions.

Masks will still be required for some activities through the East Lansing parks department, including the Children’s Concert Series, Buddy Basketball and School Age programs.

Masks are also mandatory for children’s programs and events at the East Lansing Public Library.

City employees returning to work from quarantine or isolation will also be required to wear a face mask on a temporary basis.

First responders and other field employees may also be required to wear a mask, depending upon their work setting.

