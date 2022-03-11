East Lansing updates indoor mask policy

The city of East Lansing is updating its indoor mask policy.

Starting Monday, employees and visitors to city buildings will no longer be required to wear a face mask.

The revision follows new guidelines from the CDC and the state of Michigan.

But there are some exceptions.

Masks will still be required for some activities through the East Lansing parks department, including the Children’s Concert Series, Buddy Basketball and School Age programs.

Masks are also mandatory for children’s programs and events at the East Lansing Public Library.

City employees returning to work from quarantine or isolation will also be required to wear a face mask on a temporary basis.

First responders and other field employees may also be required to wear a mask, depending upon their work setting.