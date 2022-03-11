Michigan Senate honors rock band from Frankenmuth

A Grammy Award-winning rock band with roots in Frankenmuth is being honored by the state Senate.

Frankenmuth is in Sen. Republican Ken Horn’s district. He says he’s known the three Kiszka brothers who front the band Greta Van Fleet for a long time. He used to hear them practice while driving around town.

Often compared with Led Zeppelin, the band won the 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Album for From the Fires.

Greta Van Fleet has released a new album called The Battle at Garden’s Gate, and launched a concert tour this week in Kalamazoo. They’ll also play in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Flint and Ypsilanti.

Horn’s resolution honoring the band won Senate approval this week.

“I just wanted to tell them that we love ya, we remember how you started out, and that we’re proud of you,” Horn explained. “And that’s what really generated the tribute.”

The Senate resolution declares the week of March 10 to 17 as “Greta Van Fleet” week in Michigan.