© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celtic Woman.png
Postcards from Ireland | Celtic Woman
Join the multi-platinum ensemble on a musical journey around the Emerald Isle. Donate $200 and you'll receive 2 tickets to Celtic Woman at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on April 3 (Limited Tickets Remain)
DONATE
WKAR News

Michigan Senate honors rock band from Frankenmuth

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published March 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
Greta Van Fleet.jpeg
Flickr -Andrew Gardecki
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/
Greta Van Fleet performing at the Boston Calling Music Fest in 2019.

A Grammy Award-winning rock band with roots in Frankenmuth is being honored by the state Senate.

Frankenmuth is in Sen. Republican Ken Horn’s district. He says he’s known the three Kiszka brothers who front the band Greta Van Fleet for a long time. He used to hear them practice while driving around town.

Often compared with Led Zeppelin, the band won the 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Album for From the Fires.

Greta Van Fleet has released a new album called The Battle at Garden’s Gate, and launched a concert tour this week in Kalamazoo. They’ll also play in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Flint and Ypsilanti.

Horn’s resolution honoring the band won Senate approval this week.

“I just wanted to tell them that we love ya, we remember how you started out, and that we’re proud of you,” Horn explained. “And that’s what really generated the tribute.”

The Senate resolution declares the week of March 10 to 17 as “Greta Van Fleet” week in Michigan.

Tags

WKAR News Frankenmuth
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE