© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Okemos unveils new 'Wolves' mascot logo

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT
Okemos Wolves 1.jpg
Courtesy
/
Okemos Public Schools
The Okemos Public Schools' current mascot, the Wolves, was adopted in January 2022.

The Okemos Public Schools has formally unveiled its new logo. The change is the culmination of decades of study.

Debate over the racial insensitivity of the district’s old mascot, the Chiefs has gone on since the eighties.

But after much of the community asked for a new name two years ago, the Okemos school board approved a change to the “Wolves” in January of this year following the work of a mascot committee.

The new logo features a wolf’s head accented in the school’s maroon and white colors, with an intent yet unthreatening gaze.

There’s a couple of variations, which include the words “Okemos,” “Okemos Public Schools” and a giant “O” to the left of the wolf’s head.

Okemos Superintendent John Hood says the new look incorporates some important elements.

“They wanted the visual likeness to be (one) that promoted a team-oriented approach, more noble-looking than aggressive-looking, but also not too cartoon-like. So, really looking for a more noble type of wolf.”

Hood adds he realizes it may take time to accept the new image.

“This will grow with our students through time and those shared mutual experiences that kids in our community have and the emotion that’s connected to school,” Hood said.”

Hood says the new logo will, like a wolf pack, communicate teamwork.

Okemos Wolves 3.jpg
Courtesy
/
Okemos Public Schools
The Okemos Public Schools approved its current mascot, the Wolves, in January 2022.

Tags

WKAR News Okemos
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE