Okemos unveils new 'Wolves' mascot logo

The Okemos Public Schools has formally unveiled its new logo. The change is the culmination of decades of study.

Debate over the racial insensitivity of the district’s old mascot, the Chiefs has gone on since the eighties.

But after much of the community asked for a new name two years ago, the Okemos school board approved a change to the “Wolves” in January of this year following the work of a mascot committee.

The new logo features a wolf’s head accented in the school’s maroon and white colors, with an intent yet unthreatening gaze.

There’s a couple of variations, which include the words “Okemos,” “Okemos Public Schools” and a giant “O” to the left of the wolf’s head.

Okemos Superintendent John Hood says the new look incorporates some important elements.

“They wanted the visual likeness to be (one) that promoted a team-oriented approach, more noble-looking than aggressive-looking, but also not too cartoon-like. So, really looking for a more noble type of wolf.”

Hood adds he realizes it may take time to accept the new image.

“This will grow with our students through time and those shared mutual experiences that kids in our community have and the emotion that’s connected to school,” Hood said.”

Hood says the new logo will, like a wolf pack, communicate teamwork.