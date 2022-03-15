© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ohio woman charged with sending racist threats to Michigan lawmakers

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT
reps_anthony_Johnson_29477.jpg
Michigan House Democrats
Democratic state Representatives Sarah Anthony of Lansing (L) and Cynthia Johnson of Detroit (R). An Ohio woman is charged with leaving racist, threatening voicemails at their offices.

An Ohio woman has been ordered to show up in a Lansing courtroom on March 31st to face charges of terrorism and ethnic intimidation related to phone messages left with two Michigan lawmakers.

“You won’t see the bullet coming. Let me tell you that” was part of one of the voicemail messages, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Also: “We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post” and “You’re going to die.”

The graphic messages also included racial and gender slurs, and were left with the offices of Democratic state Representatives Cynthia Johnson of Detroit and Sarah Anthony of Lansing. Both are Black.

Sandra Bachman of Batavia in southern Ohio is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of a threat of terrorism. The terrorism charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

“The rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said in a statement from her office. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or a keyboard will prevent from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken.”

WKAR News Michigan Legislature
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

