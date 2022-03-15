WATCH: East Lansing High’s lacrosse team chases success in spring season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing High School lacrosse team has begun their preseason workouts in anticipation of the 2022 spring season. After a season in which they reached the regional final, the preparation for an even deeper run starts now.

Practice begins March 14 for the Trojans, with the team already in preseason workout mode. The players go through conditioning drills, stick work, and weight training.

Fifth-year head coach William Wismer leads the team after one of the most successful seasons in school history. He says while the success was fun for him and his team, he’s focused on the new season.

The Trojans have a chance to make this season one to remember, starting with the camaraderie they are creating in the gym.

WKAR Current Sports checked in with the program, watch here: