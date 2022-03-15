© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

WATCH: East Lansing High’s lacrosse team chases success in spring season

WKAR Public Media | By Carter Landis: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 1.35.17 PM.png
Carter Landis
/
Carter Landis

Playing spring lacrosse in mid-Michigan isn’t easy, as the cold weather and snow means hard practices in a gym. The Trojans are upbeat about their preparations and the play to come.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing High School lacrosse team has begun their preseason workouts in anticipation of the 2022 spring season. After a season in which they reached the regional final, the preparation for an even deeper run starts now.

Practice begins March 14 for the Trojans, with the team already in preseason workout mode. The players go through conditioning drills, stick work, and weight training.

Fifth-year head coach William Wismer leads the team after one of the most successful seasons in school history. He says while the success was fun for him and his team, he’s focused on the new season.

The Trojans have a chance to make this season one to remember, starting with the camaraderie they are creating in the gym.

WKAR Current Sports checked in with the program, watch here:
JRN418 Video.mp4

Tags

WKAR News high schoolsHigh School AthletesEast LansingEast Lansing High SchoolEast Lansing TrojansLacrosse
Carter Landis: Current Sports Beat Reporter
See stories by Carter Landis: Current Sports Beat Reporter
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE