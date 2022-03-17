© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she’ll veto a bill to suspend the state’s fuel tax

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
gas
sippakorn yamkasikorn
/
Unsplash

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she’ll veto a bill to suspend the state’s fuel tax amid concerns the Russian invasion of Ukraine will drive up the cost of imported gas and oil.

But she may be open to other options.

The latest version adopted by the Legislature would temporarily suspend the state fuel tax, but Whitmer’s not happy with that version.

The whole thing is complicated by the fact that the failure of a procedural vote would stop that bill from taking effect until a year from now.

“I’ve said consistently that if the Legislature is serious about giving people some relief, I’m all in,” the governor said at an appearance in Detroit.

“I’ve proposed a lot of different ways to do that.” But Whitmer spoke broadly and did not specifically mention fuel taxes among them.

But there may be another option. Consumers pay a per-gallon fuel tax at the pump.

But they also pay the 6 percent state sales tax. Inflation in the price of fuel has boosted revenue from the sales tax collected on fossil fuel fill-ups.

That windfall could fund a pause in collecting that tax. Republicans in the Legislature have expressed support. So have Democrats. Whitmer has not said yes.

But she, also, has not said no.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
