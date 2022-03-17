© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Jackson mayor says plans are advancing to finally redevelop historic Hayes Hotel

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published March 17, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
Hayes Hotel downtown Jackson 2021
Courtesy
/
City of Jackson
The former Hayes Hotel in downtown Jackson appears in a 2021 file photo.

A nearly century-old hotel in downtown Jackson could finally be due for renovations after years of vacancy.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney highlighted the fate of the former Hayes Hotel during his first annual State of the City address Wednesday. He says the city's picked a developer that will invest $30 million to convert the 96-year-old property into apartments, offices and commercial space.

Mahoney declined to name the development company "until they sign that contract," but called the plans "exciting."

"They are literally looking forward to the challenges of redeveloping this historical building in our community," he said. "It is what they do all over the country."

A proposal, including tax incentives, will be presented soon for the City Council's approval, Mahoney said. The council also would need to approve the property's sale.

After the city bought the property in the early 2000s, several plans to redevelop the 10-story structure have fallen through.

But Mahoney is hopeful about the latest attempt to repurpose the Federal-style brick and limestone building at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and Hayes Court.

"Downtown is already extremely buzzing and poppin' right now and to add that additional piece, that is the icing on the cake," Mahoney said.

The city partnered with the Jackson Anchor Initiative to put out a request for redevelopment proposals last year.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
