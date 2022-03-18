‘We are ready to run’: Whitmer submits reelection petitions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has submitted voter signatures to run for reelection, saying Michigan needs continued strong leadership as it emerges from tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-term Democrat thanked about 100 boisterous supporters near the Capitol Thursday before she and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist submitted the petitions that candidates must file.

She said they encountered surprises like “something out of fiction” but “stood our ground and delivered” for residents.

After, the governor declined to assess the 10-plus Republican candidates vying to challenge her.

The field will narrow after the April 19 filing deadline.