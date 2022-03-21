© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

House Democrats to unveil Chatfield investigation resolution

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published March 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Lee Chatfield
gophouse.org

Michigan House Democrats are renewing their call for an internal investigation into Republican former Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Chatfield is facing a state police investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct and misusing his office.

State Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said Democrats will introduce a resolution this week to create a committee for the House to lead its own probe.

“You know, there’s always going to be room for improvement and, with these allegations that have come to light, there is a large interest from the public to get to the bottom of this. So why not—why shouldn’t we go ahead and do our due diligence?” Tate said.

Republican House leadership hasn’t signaled interest in a House-led probe.

“The police are looking into what happened. The House is staying focused on cooperating with MSP and LPD, assisting their investigations and getting them whatever they need. Partisan press releases won't change that,” Gideon D’Assandro, spokesperson for Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell) said.

But Tate said a House investigation and police investigation can still co-exist.

“If we do not, I think in my mind, create the opportunity to ask these questions about what has allegedly taken place with Lee Chatfield then we aren’t meeting our obligations to the people of Michigan,” Tate said.

Chatfield maintains his innocence and has not yet been charged with any crimes.

WKAR News
Colin Jackson
