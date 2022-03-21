Lansing secures $1 million in federal funding for Michigan Avenue improvements

Lansing is receiving $1 million dollars in federal funding for much needed improvements to the city’s Michigan Avenue corridor.

Serving as a connective roadway between Lansing and East Lansing, Michigan Ave. is often described as the region’s main street.

Approximately 20,000 drivers use the roadway on a daily basis.

Though the corridor has been identified as a priority for the city, local funding hasn't been enough to make significant improvements. That’s according to Andy Kilpatrick, the city’s public service director.

He says the federal funding for construction will set the corridor up for success over the next 50 years.

“That will support the traffic that's going down there, support the residents and businesses along there, support the hospital, hopefully increase transit along that corridor," he said.

Kilpatrick says the city will be seeking feedback from those living and working along the corridor before construction begins.

The federal investment awarded to the city is part of a bipartisan government funding bill that Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan helped pass.

In a press release, Stabenow said she's hoping the improvement will create an economic boost to the region.

"This investment will make critical upgrades and improvements to this important corridor," she stated in the release.

