© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

House Democrats introduce resolution to investigate Lee Chatfield

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson,
Associated Press
Published March 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
headshot of Lee Chatfield
gophouse.org
Chatfield served as house speaker from 2019 to 2021.

Michigan House Democrats introduced a resolution Thursday to investigate possible ethics violations by a former speaker of the House.

Republican Lee Chatfield is under police investigation over claims of sexual assault. He's also facing allegations of financial misconduct.

Democrats pointed Thursday to reports about his frequent travel and how his top government aides also ran a consulting firm that was paid handsomely by campaign and political action committees.

Chatfield denies wrongdoing.

State Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit) said the House can’t punish Chatfield, but he said they could get more information.

“Every time you hear something about this investigation or questions, nobody knew anything. ‘I had no idea this was going on.’ Well, if you bring in an independent arm to do this investigation, maybe we’ll find out some things. Were there some criminal issues? Maybe. Right now, we just don’t know,” Carter told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning.

Republican House leadership said it’s focusing on helping the law enforcement investigation instead of starting its own.

But House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp.) said both a criminal and ethical investigation are necessary.

“Your duty to your office is different in terms of integrity and ethics. It can overlap with criminality, but it doesn’t need to. And so, we need to make sure that those questions are asked and answered here,” Lasinski said.

Still, it’s unlikely the Republican House leadership will allow the resolution to move forward. It has been assigned to the House Committee on Government Operations.

Tags

WKAR News Lee ChatfieldMichigan politics
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE