11 Ingham County municipalities receive trail improvement funding

Nearly a dozen Ingham County municipalities are receiving funding to improve their recreational facilities.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has approved a $2.7 million dollar funding package to help local communities invest in trail improvements and other amenities.

The projects range from stabilizing parts of the Lansing River Trail in Mt. Hope Cemetery to expanding a path connecting Michigan State University with Lake Lansing in Meridian Township.

Vevay Township Supervisor John Lazet says one upcoming project in his community will create a story walk along a trail encircling their sports fields.

“Kids go to different stations, and then there are activities for them to do,” Lazet said. “So, we’re excited to have something, so that parents have more options, especially when younger kids are there while the older children are playing sports.”

Lazet says the next project will be to extend the HayHoe Trail south of Kipp Road in Mason.

“We would bring the trail down to the township hall,” he explained. “We would then become a trail head. We would have separate parking. We’d have things that people would need for trail walking. This is going to be a long-term project. Now, it’s just a matter of getting all the funding in place.”

The money for the improvements comes from a millage originally passed in Ingham County in 2014 and renewed in 2020.

