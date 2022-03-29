© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

11 Ingham County municipalities receive trail improvement funding

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
forest trail
Amanda Barberena
/
WKAR File Photo
Eleven municipalities in Ingham County will share $2.7 million to improve their trail systems and other recreational facilities.

Nearly a dozen Ingham County municipalities are receiving funding to improve their recreational facilities.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has approved a $2.7 million dollar funding package to help local communities invest in trail improvements and other amenities.

The projects range from stabilizing parts of the Lansing River Trail in Mt. Hope Cemetery to expanding a path connecting Michigan State University with Lake Lansing in Meridian Township.

Vevay Township Supervisor John Lazet says one upcoming project in his community will create a story walk along a trail encircling their sports fields.

“Kids go to different stations, and then there are activities for them to do,” Lazet said. “So, we’re excited to have something, so that parents have more options, especially when younger kids are there while the older children are playing sports.”

Lazet says the next project will be to extend the HayHoe Trail south of Kipp Road in Mason.

“We would bring the trail down to the township hall,” he explained. “We would then become a trail head. We would have separate parking. We’d have things that people would need for trail walking. This is going to be a long-term project. Now, it’s just a matter of getting all the funding in place.”

The money for the improvements comes from a millage originally passed in Ingham County in 2014 and renewed in 2020.

Tags

WKAR News Ingham County
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE