Schor wants federal COVID dollars to fund hazard pay for Lansing's city workers

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is proposing to use about $2 million in federal COVID relief funds to offer hazard pay to city workers.

The proposal is part of Schor’s 2023 budget plan now under consideration by the Lansing City Council.

The money from the American Rescue Plan Act would be earmarked for eligible police, fire and Teamsters-represented employees.

The details must still be worked out, but Schor says the per-person distribution could be sizeable.

“So, we think it’ll be a few hundred, potentially about $5,000, or a little more than $5,000 per employee,” Schor said. “But we’re still compiling that list, and it’s up to the city council to pass that if they choose.”

The city must verify that eligible workers performed what’s deemed as “essential work” during the pandemic. Services must have been done in person and not remotely.