© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Schor wants federal COVID dollars to fund hazard pay for Lansing's city workers

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 30, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Front of Lansing city hall
WKAR-MSU
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was to compensate eligible front line city workers with federal COVID relief dollars.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is proposing to use about $2 million in federal COVID relief funds to offer hazard pay to city workers.

The proposal is part of Schor’s 2023 budget plan now under consideration by the Lansing City Council.

The money from the American Rescue Plan Act would be earmarked for eligible police, fire and Teamsters-represented employees.

The details must still be worked out, but Schor says the per-person distribution could be sizeable.

“So, we think it’ll be a few hundred, potentially about $5,000, or a little more than $5,000 per employee,” Schor said. “But we’re still compiling that list, and it’s up to the city council to pass that if they choose.”

The city must verify that eligible workers performed what’s deemed as “essential work” during the pandemic. Services must have been done in person and not remotely.

Tags

WKAR News City of Lansing
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE