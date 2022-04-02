© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
statue of woman holding scales of justice
southerfried
/
morgueFile

Jurors have heard closing arguments and will begin deliberations Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The jury decided to start fresh next week rather than begin discussing the case Friday afternoon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler summed up the evidence on the 15th day of trial.

He traced the group’s secretly recorded words as well as testimony from agents, an informant and two star witnesses who pleaded guilty.

Defense attorneys put a harsher spin on the evidence. They said there was no agreement to kidnap Whitmer and that the four men were manipulated by rogue investigators.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE